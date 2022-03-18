It is hard to escape from a parent's persuasion and nagging about marriage and star kids are no exception. Giving a hilarious yet adorable example of the same, actor Kirron Kher recently teased her son Sikandar Kher in the upcoming episode of the popular reality show India's Got Talent. The actor turned politician serves as a judge on the popular reality show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

With the weekend approaching, the Sony channel released a promo video to share a glimpse into the mother-son bond on the show. Check out the video here.

Kirron Kher teases Sikandar on his marriage

In the promo video shared by Sikandar Kher on his official Instagram handle, the 69-year-old actor expressed his happiness to see his son advancing in his career as an actor. She said, ''Aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai ki Sikandar mere saath baethe hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta hai dekh kar. (Today, even I am happy that Sikandar is sitting next to me. And I am happier that he is doing so well in his career).

However, the actor did not miss a beat while teasing her 40-year-old son by saying, ''Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (There is just one thing missing. I need a daughter-in-law). Sikandar Kher who recently won hearts with his performance in the OTT show Arya alongside Sushmita Sen, can be seen flustered as he said, ''Main chalta hun, baad me milenge'' (I will take my leave, will meet later). The video of the same has all the fans empathizing with Sikandar as he tried to strategically escape the question.

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher recently penned an appreciation post for her husband, Anupam Kher's latest flick The Kashmir Files. She wrote, ''Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho." The film recently entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club in just a week of its release.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIKANDARKHER