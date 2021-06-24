Kirti Kulhari Says 'Marriage, As A Concept, Is Overrated' On Separation From Saahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal announced their separation earlier in April this year. The couple had been married to each other for over five years, has now parted ways. Kulhari recently opened up about regarding her marriage. The Pink actor who is known for her unconventional roles in female-driven movies, in an interview with DNA, went on to call marriage an 'overrated' concept. The actor mentioned that she can do all the things she loves without bearing the married tag to herself.

'Marriage, as a concept, is overrated', says Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari spoke to DNA about how she felt regarding marriage, and the reason why she felt it was overrated. The actor further clarified that while she feels so about marriage, she does not feel that love or companionship is overrated. She added that she as a person can be in love and have a beautiful relationship with another person and still choose to not get married. She put forth her views saying that the idea of marriage exists in the society and thus her conditioning towards that was the same so far.

The Girl on the Train actor continued that she doesn’t find the concept of marriage that big a deal. She realised this after she herself went through marriage. She then added that marriage is important for the social structure and everything else. Besides all of that, she thinks that a marriage should only happen between those two people whose hearts need to be connected. She then remarked that marriage is not about families coming together and that starts and ends with the two people involved in it solely. She concluded her statements by saying that she is free to do everything she wants to do. She spoke her mind and said that she can be a partner to someone without the marriage word being attached to it.

Image: Kirti Kulhari Instagram

