Kishwer Merchant And Her Baby, Bunny, Get An 'overwhelming' Welcome At Their House: Watch

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their first baby boy on August 27, 2021. Since then, Kishwer Merchant and her baby have been in the hospital. The actor came back to her home on Monday, August 30 and received a heartwarming welcome with balloons and a baby room. The couple is currently calling their baby Bunny.

Kishwer Merchant recently took to her Instagram handle to share how she was welcomed home with her newborn baby. In the video, Kishwer was seen wearing a mustard-coloured maxi dress. She was holding her baby in a white blanket. The actor was first welcomed with a Pooja. As she walked into her home, she was amazed by the blue and silver balloons decorations. She said, "O my God! This is really overwhelming", as she walked towards the baby room. The room had a banner that read, "Welcome home Bunny", and a wooden cradle inside for the baby. The cradle was all decked up with soft toys and blankets. In the caption, Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones ❤️".

Kishwer Merchant has been on cloud nine ever since she welcomed her baby boy. However, the actor had to go through a lot of difficulties due to her C-section. She recently penned a heartwarming note for her baby with a loved-up photo. She wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son ❤️".

The couple announced the birth of their baby via social media. The two took to their respective Instagram handles to share a photo with their newborn son. In the caption, Kishwer Merchant wrote, "27.08.21 ❤️ welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy👦🏼 #sukishkababy". The couple received wishes and blessings from several celebrities. Actor Shweta Tiwari wished the new parents and wrote, "Congratulations Mummy and papa..❤️". Gauhar Khan also commented on the post and wrote, "Omg ! Congratulations! May almighty bless your family 💛💛💛".

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANT'S INSTAGRAM