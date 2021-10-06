Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Share First Glimpse Of Son Nirvair; Celebs Shower Love

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai recently revealed the first glimpse of their baby boy, a little over a month after his birth. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared an adorable video of Nirvair. The couple welcomed Nirvair to their lives on August 28.

Nirvair's face reveal video first saw a doll in a turban lying in a baby basket. In a click, the video saw baby Nirvair in a white t-shirt and striped pyjamas. the t-shirt read, "I love baba & mama." Nirvair also had a little grey turban on his head. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "1,2,3 REVEAL @nirvair.rai. Kaha tha na jab bhi hoga Aisa hi hoga."

They also introduced their fans with a new Instagram handle of their son. Several celebrities were thrilled to see the first glimpse of Kishwer Suyyash's baby as they showered him with love. Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Omg sooooooooooooooo cute," while Barkha Sengupta commented, "OMG! What an adorable little pumpkin …. He’s just love. blessed u guys are." Anchit Kaur wrote, "Love love love and loads of kisses and hugs."

Taking to Nirvair's Instagram handle, the couple shared another photo of their baby boy. In the photo, Nirvair was lying on his bed with a doll. The caption read, "Hello world ❤️ I am Nirvair 🧿❤️ my people also call me BUNNY 🐰 ❤️ You all temme about yourselves." Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal sent love to Nirvair and told him she would visit him soon. She wrote, "Oye hello chotu sa sukish baby. Massi coming to see you very soon."

Kishwer Merchant's note for her baby boy

Kishwer Merchant gave birth to a baby boy on August 28 this year via C section. On August 29, the actor penned a heartfelt note for her son. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son." Several television celebrities reacted to the photo and sent love to the new mom. Barkha Sengupta wrote, "Congratulations love ….. this will be the beat thing that’s ever happened to you. Love n blessings." Anita Hassanandani also showered the mother-son duo with love.

