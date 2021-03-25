Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai Release 'We Are Pregnant' Episode 2; Talk About Reactions

On March 25, 2021, television actor Kishwer Merchantt took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a boomerang video featuring herself and her hubby, Suyyash Rai. In the video, the couple can be seen engaging in a fun conversation, while a camera records it. They can be seen twinning with each other in an all-white outfit. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, Kishwer asked her followers to watch the second episode of her new ‘We Are Pregnant’ event.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai drop Episode 2 video of pregnancy series

In the video, one can see Kishwer wearing a polka dot white dress with butterfly sleeves. She went for minimal makeup and kept her straight hair open. Suyyash donned a white full-sleeved t-shirt. His long hair is pulled back with a band. As for the caption, she penned, “Watch episode 2 now… I know it got uploaded a little late, am sorry for that but it’s now live… LINK In Bio. ‘#sukishkababy’” with a smiley.

As soon as the BTS video was up on the internet, many of their fans rushed to express their excitement and drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Most Awaited” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “It’s really awesome”. A netizen commented, “It's not just sukish baby it's our baby too” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Watched. Pls bring 2 part soon... eagerly waiting”.

The actor dropped another episode of her pregnancy series. In the 25-minutes video, she can be seen talking about her friends and family. They can be seen getting candid about how they disclosed the news about pregnancy to their friends and family. Suyyash revealed that the first person to know about it was his sister, Shruti, who is now close friends with Kishwer. Shruti, Suyyash’s parents, several other friends can be seen expressing her excitement and the preparations planning to welcome the new member into the family.

According to Hindustan Times, in an interview, the couple revealed that Kishwer Merchantt's pregnancy was ‘unplanned’ but further added that they are ‘thrilled’ about welcoming a new member in their family. The first video about the pregnancy series was uploaded over two weeks ago. In the first episode, the couple talked about their feelings and other intimate details of how their relationship has grown over a period of time. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai first met on the sets of a daily soap, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011. The couple tied the knot on December 15, 2016.

