Kishwer Merchantt And Suyyash Rai's 4-month-old Son Nirvair Tests Positive For COVID

Kishwer Merchantt recently revealed that her four-month-old son Nirvair tested positive for COVID. In an appreciation post for her husband Suyyash Rai, the TV celebrity narrated the tale of how their son caught the virus, noting that the little one was in extreme pain and had turned cranky.

She lauded Suyyash for being a relentless support system in these troubling times, further adding that he took great care of her, their pets Batuk and Pablo as well as the baby. "I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you.", she added in the caption.

Kishwer Merchantt reveals son Nirvair's COVID diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 10, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a throwback picture with Suyyash as she clocked their first dating anniversary. "I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot .. have seen him mature, become more understanding, responsible and loving", she wrote in the caption.

Further talking about her son's COVID diagnosis, Merchantt mentioned, "5 days back Nirvair's nanny got COVID, and what followed was a disaster!! Our house help Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ..Sid SuYyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ...And then the worse happened Nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and of course to even help with Nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!".

Lastly, she iterated how Rai aided her through these stressful days and added, "@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get, thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back, wiping my tears, staying up with me, letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertaining him when he would get cranky, put him to sleep and at the same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and Pablo."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KISHWERSMERCHANTT)