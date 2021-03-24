Kishwer Merchantt Wishes Suyyash Rai On His Birthday; Pens A Heartwarming Note

One of Television's power couples Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai broke the internet with their pregnancy news on March 2, 2021. Kishwer who recently celebrated her 40th birthday claimed that the baby is the best birthday gift from God. However, the couple's celebrations do not stop there as they have one more event to celebrate in the month of March. Kishwer Merchantt's husband also celebrates his birthday this month. The celeb turns a year older today on March 24. Kishwer took to her Instagram story to pen a heart-melting note for her husband.

Kishwer Merchantt's birthday wish for Suyyash Rai

To celebrate Suyyash's 32nd birthday, Kishwer posted a candid picture of the couple on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday Jaana. May you be blessed with abundance,good health and a happy heart always." The picture shows Kishwerr Merchantt and Suyyash Rai sitting on their bed and enjoying quality time with each other. Both are not looking at the camera for the picture. Kishwer is wearing a black nightdress and seems to be laughing at something that Suyyash said. Her husband on the other hand is wearing a plain white tee with black track pants and is holding Kishwer's hand with a gentle smile on his face.

The actor also took to her Instagram stories to post an adorable message for her husband and going by her post it seems that Suyyash is away and is unable to spend his birthday with his wife. Kishwer wrote that she is missing him on his birthday and asked him to come back soon. She also reposted a video of Suyyash cutting his birthday cake on her Instagram stories.

Netizens react to Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post

Fans of the actor were quick to comment on Kishwer's post and wished Suyyash a happy birthday in the comment sections. Many users commented on how adorable the couple look together while others chose to drop heart emojis in the comment section. Read some of the fan comments right below:

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai announce their pregnancy in style

Kishwerr and Suyyash tried to do something different to announce the arrival of their baby on social media. Kishwerr gave her fans a first glimpse of her baby bump while announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram post in which Kishwer and Suyyash are posing at the beach with the words August 2021 which is the date their baby is expected to arrive in the world. Post that the celeb couple has been treating their fans by sharing glances from their pregnancy journey on social media. Check out some of the couple's photos right below:

