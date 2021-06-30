'KKK 11': Arjun Bijlani Receives Grand Welcome From Wife And Son As He Returns Home

Actor Arjun Bijlani has finally returned home after completing the shoot of the stunt reality show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shoot which was being held in Cape Town, South Africa has wrapped up and all contestants have returned to India. And now that the actor has returned home, Arjun Bijlani was greeted with a wonderfully welcome surprise by his wife and son when he arrived home after his quarantine period. Arjun's wife, Neha Swami, shared the beautiful and personalised décor for him on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Swami Bijlani shared pictures of how she and her son welcomed Arjun home. The living room is decorated with balloons, ribbons, and other items. There are several pictures of the actor hanging from the balloons. The alphabetic balloons were used to write a sweet message on the wall that read, 'Welcome Papa'. The balloons were black, silver, and grey, and they looked stunning. In the stories, Arjun Bijlani's wife gave a closer look at Arjun's photos, writing, "Welcome home @arjunbijlani". Take a look at the post below.

During his stay, Arjun Bijlani often mentioned that he missed his wife and son. He would share throwback pictures and pen sweet captions that are truly unmissable. Recently, the actor shared a throwback picture of them striking a pose on a boat donning an all-white outfit. Along with the picture, he captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post below.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The popular reality show's 11th season featured a slew of television celebrities. The celebrities who are a part of the show are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

The show's contestants were very active on social media and frequently shared photos from their adventures while filming in Cape Town. According to the photos shared on Instagram, the KKK 11 contestants had a great time while filming for the show. Take a look at some of the photos shared by the contestants during the reality show shoot.

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

