Kota Factory Beats Sacred Games And The Family Man In IMDb’s List Of Top Indian Web Series

The online database Internet Movies Database (IMDb) recently, on Thursday, December 18, 2019, shared a year-end list celebrating the top customer-rated Indian web series. According to the ratings received from the viewers, an educational satire by The Viral Fever titled Kota Factory topped the list, beating Sacred Games and The Family Man. The ratings are determined by customers, who rank the web-series on a 10 point scale. Check out which other series from different OTT platforms made in the list below:

The wait is over! From #KotaFactory to #MadeinHeaven, find out which 10 Indian web series IMDb fans rated the highest this year. pic.twitter.com/ox0Ytu1rOz — IMDb (@IMDb) December 19, 2019

Netflix's Sacred Games 2 and Amazon Prime's The Family Man are ranked second and third respectively. Whereas Delhi Crime, Humorously Yours, TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven, Flames, Inside Edge and Bard of Blood grabbed the rank in the rest of the spots. OTT platform TVF led the table with four-series ranked in the year-end list.

The series Kota Factory started streaming its first season consisting of five episodes from April 16, 2019. The comedy-drama features Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan and Mayur More in the lead. Whereas the female lead cast has Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh. The story highlights the problems present-day IIT-JEE aspirants face in their day-to-day lives. It is also India's first black and white series. As soon as the series started streaming, many memes based on different sequences and scenes of the series surfaced online. The five-episode series was an instant hit and loved by the students and youth population.

