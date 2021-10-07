Actor Krissann Barretto who is popularly known for her shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ishqbaaz, and more, recently called out Air India for allegedly “harassing her” for travelling with her pet dog Kiara. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a video from in-flight and narrated the entire incident. She revealed that despite having all the permission and health papers of her pet, she was accused of “creating nuisance” and behaving rudely with the in-flight crew.

According to the actor, the incident occurred while she was returning to Mumbai from Bengaluru with two of her friends. The actor narrated the incident and wrote that ‘Air India is a pet-friendly airline’ and small dogs are allowed in the flight in a ventilated bag like the one the star was carrying her pet into. The actor wrote that while she was travelling from Mumbai to Banglore, things were pretty fine but while she was returning back, one of the in-flight crew members was rude to her. She wrote that people have lived through the pandemic, yet she claimed that people have not learned anything.

Krissann Barretto accuses airlines of harassing her while travelling with her pet

Krissann had unzipped the bag where she had kept her pet just to let her pet get some air for her to breathe, but the crew member raised objections to it and asked the star to zip it again. “While entering the flight I was yelled at. It started right there. (Firstly why was I being yelled at for having a pet?) Isn’t it a pet-friendly airline? @airindia.in isn’t it on your website that you are a pet-friendly airline? I was yelled at by a “rude man” saying “make sure she doesn’t come out of the bag” I’m not exaggerating I was yelled at. They made me feel like I was a criminal for having my pet baby on the flight.”, she stated.

Adding to it, she explained and wrote, “Anyway Then I sat down and opened Kiara’s pet bag to check on her as we had travelled from Coorg to Banglore (6 hours) and she was tired. The staff told me to shut her zip immediately and said the zip can’t be open (Nowhere on the airline guidelines is this stated that the zip of the bag can’t be open) That was her main ventilation. I requested the staff to let me have her head out she’s extremely tiny and usually scared and this was her first trip ever!".

As informed by our Cabin Crew, you had taken out the pet from bag which is in violation of rules. As per rules, the pet is to be carried in soft ventilated bag which is not open. Our BLR team was only following the laid down SOP in the matter. — Air India (@airindiain) October 5, 2021

Watch the video! How is she taken out of the bag?! Please explain how is she out of the bag — Krissann Barretto (@KrissannB) October 5, 2021

Further, she mentioned, "They called “rude man” He came and pounced on me and threatened me because all I did was open the upper zip and let her breathe! How is this fair!!!!! @airindia.in.” The airlines came in defense of their staff on Twitter and wrote, “As informed by our Cabin Crew, you had taken out the pet from the bag which is in violation of rules. As per rules, the pet is to be carried in a soft ventilated bag which is not open. Our BLR team was only following the laid down SOP in the matter.” In her retaliation, the actor clarified that she had not taken her pet out and urged the authorities to watch the video again. “Watch the video! How is she taken out of the bag?! Please explain how is she out of the bag.”

