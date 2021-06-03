Kritika Kamra Refutes Engagement Rumours, Says 'misleading Headlines Affect My Close Ones'

Television actor Kritika Kamra became the talk of the town after rumours about her engagement with boyfriend Uday Singh Gauri surfaced. Addressing the same, she took to her Instagram account to talk about how she wants to keep her personal life - personal. She also talked about how certain headlines in the news affect her and her family members and added that it is unethical to create clickbait headlines.

Kritika Kamra talks about her engagement rumours

The Kitani Mohabbat Hai star took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I like my personal life to be just that - personal. It is not just unethical but also illogical to manufacture click-bait headlines, misconstruing what is said in the video mentioned in the source". She further talked about the consequences of such headlines. She wrote, "These misleading headlines have consequences on me and my friends and family. Be Kind, be honest, do better.". Have a look at it.

(Image Courtesy: Kritika Kamra's Instagram)

In the past, Kritika Kamra was in a relationship with Karan Kundra. The couple dated for few years and were popular because of their show. The two soon parted ways. In various interviews, Kritika has claimed that there was no particular reason for their break up. She has also revealed that she is glad that Karan did not propose to her.

After parting ways with him, Kritika went on to date businessman Uday Singh Gauri. The two are often spotted spending time together. In 2020, the actor's beau took to his Instagram to share a picture of her to wish her on her birthday. In the post, he wrote, "To more debates and arguments that I know I can never win even when I’m right .. happy birthday @kkamra". Have a look at the post.

On the other hand, Kritika's ex-boyfriend Karan went on to date VJ Anusha Dandekar for five years. The two parted ways and did not talk about it to the public. However, last year, Anusha shared a post on her Instagram hinting that the actor cheated on her and that she is coping up with it.

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.