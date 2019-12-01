Kritika Khurana's Best Winter Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Kritika Khurana is a fashion and lifestyle blogger from the capital city of New Delhi. She's also known as 'That Boho Girl', which is her official Instagram handle name. Kritika is also one of the most followed fashion bloggers on Instagram in India. The stunning fashion blogger has an impeccable sense of fashion and style. Take a look at her impressive winter style guide, you can take inspiration from this winter season-

Quirky Winter Outfit Inspiration from Kritika Khurana

Black Sweater and Grey Skirt

Dark shades like that of black and grey, go really well together. In this post shared by Kritika on her Instagram account, she can be seen wearing a black sweater and a high slit woollen grey skirt. Kritika looks really pretty in this winter outfit. She has accessorised the look with a brown belt and a matching bag, which are complimenting her overall look beautifully.

Drop Shoulder Tangerine Knit Sweater

Kritika Khurana loves experimenting with jewellery. She wore a tangerine coloured drop shoulder sweater and teamed it up with a pair of black leggings. The young blogger looked really nice in this casual ensemble, with a pair of big oxidised silver earrings.

The Leopard Print Obsession

Kritika Khura wore contrasting shades in this edgy and bold outfit of hers. Her leopard print top and funky shades added a little extra style to her OOTD. What we loved most is her chic blush pants with a satin-like finish, which is adding grace to her overall look.

The Overcoat

Kritika Khurana looks ravishing in this black overcoat with bottle green and orange details. Her fashionable printed bottoms and white pumps look perfect with this overcoat.

