Krushna Abhishek Congratulates Sudesh Lehri For Buying New Car In Hilarious Video; Watch

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri are known for their comic timing on screen. The duo has worked together for various comedy shows over the years. Recently it was announced that The Kapil Sharma Show was all set to return on screen and will see an addition of Sudesh Lehri as a cast member, Lahiri will be joining the cast that already includes Krushna Abhishek. Recently Krushna took to his Instagram and shared a funny video to congratulate Sudesh on his new car.

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri's hilarious video

Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video with fellow comedian Sudesh Lehri. In the video, Krushna could be heard congratulating Sudesh for purchasing a new car. As the camera pans to Lahiri's new car, it is a worn-down car on a street. While sharing the video Krushna wrote in his caption, "Congrats sudesh ji ne show sign karte he brand new car kharidi hai and u guys know today electric car launch bhi hui hai but I loved this one keep it up sudesh ji lots of love and more and more success to u," which translates to, "I congratulate Sudesh for buying a new car, though an electric has also launched today, but I love this one. "

Sudesh Lehri reacted to Krushna's hilarious post and left a laughing emoji along with a heart emoticon. Fans were also left in splits as they filled the comment section with laughing emoticons.

Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback photo with Govinda

Actor/comedian Krushna Abhishek recently shared a throwback photo with his uncle Govinda, after years of fallout. The actor/comedian shared an old unseen picture that featured him, his sister Arti Singh and Govinda along with other family members.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda had a public fallout a few years ago, where the duo blamed each other for the misunderstandings between them. The comedian, while sharing the picture, revealed that Govinda used to take him and his sister Arti to 5-star hotels for lunch and dinner. The actor also wrote he hasn't changed since then. Krushna's caption read, "This is how we use to party with chi chi mama he used to take us to all the 5-star hotels for lunches and dinner we had a blast with him always, on the extreme right is Arti looking like a cute chor types see me doing the mad pose in a green t-shirt, even I have not changed".

Image: Sudesh Lehri's Instagram

