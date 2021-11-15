Krushna Abhishek Take A Dig Amid Feud With Govinda, Says He Is 'not A Part Of The Family'

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh recently appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. During the course of the episode, Krushna Abhishek took a dig at his ongoing feud with Govinda. In doing so, he mentioned he was currently not part of the family.

Krushna Abhishek's dig at ongoing feud with Govinda

During the episode, Krushna Abhishek was told about the plot of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and was told that the upcoming film will have two Buntys and two Bablis too. To this, the comedian replied that Singham 2 did not see two Ajay Devgns on screen. He later spoke about the knowledge he has about the Bollywood film industry and credited her family for everything he knows. However, he then went on to reference his feud with his uncle, Govinda and mentioned that he was currently not part of the family. He said, "Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon. (I know everything about the film industry, my entire family is part of it. It is a different thing that I am not a part of my family nowadays.)" Govinda and his wife, Sunita recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show but Krushna Abhishek chose to give the episode a miss.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, the 38-year-old comedian revealed that he was upset about the unpleasantness in the family and stated that the hostility disturbs him, as Govinda and Sunita are like his parents. However, he also realised that Govinda and Sunita were hurt. He mentioned that he believed that his uncle and aunt love him and stated that one can only be hurt by people who love them. He also confessed his love to his 'Mama and Mami' and asked for their forgiveness. He revealed that the couple was adamant about not accepting his apologies and mentioned that he has tried to do so several times. He further added that both the parties have shown their willingness to resolve the matter but still remain 'at loggerheads'.

(Image: Instagram/@krushna30)