'Kumkum Bhagya' 25 May 2021 Written Update: Prachi And Rhea Come Up With Plan B

In Kumkum Bhagya May 25 episode, Prachi and Rhea come up with a plan B. While Pragya convinces Abhi to get ready for his engagement, Prachi battles with her feelings for Ranbeer. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 25 May 2021 written update.

Prachi and Rhea's plan B

Abhi receives a call from Tanu. Tanu warns Abhi and says if anything goes wrong with her engagement, she might refuse to take her case back. Abhi returns to his family, where Prachi and Rhea come up with plan B. Prachi says they should make Tanu confess the truth. Rhea says they should give her some alcohol. Pragya yells at Prachi and Rhea when Abhi defends them. Pragya allows them and says if their plan does not work then they should go for plan B. Ranbeer says he will handle the drinks.

Tanu receives a call from Pradeep. When Tanu lie to Pradeep and says she is going to her doctor's clinic, Pradeep says he is standing in front of the clinic. Tanu lies again and says she has taken her medicines and is feeling sleepy. Rhea calls Pallavi to ask at what time they are coming. Pallavi says they have cancelled the plan and will not come to Abhi's engagement. Pallavi asks Rhea for some selfies and disconnects the phone.

Pragya convinces Abhi to get ready for his engagement

Aliya and Mitali say they will not be able to act before Tanu. Pragya and Daadi convince Aliya and Mitali to act before Tanu. Pragya goes to see Abhi when Tanu arrives. Ranbeer stands at Prachi's door when she gets ready for the engagement. Shahana enters Prachi's room and says Ranbeer and Abhi are much similar. Pragya goes to talk to Abhi and asks him why he is not ready. Abhi expresses his worry when Pragya consoles him.

Prachi yells at Shahana. She then accepts that she feels hurt when Ranbeer looks at her. She says that she knows about Ranbeer's feelings and she feels the same. Wen Shahana suggests she confess her love, Prachi says that she cannot hurt Rhea. On the other hand, Pragya compliments Abhi. She puts a brooch on Abhi's outfit. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

