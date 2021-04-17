'Kumkum Bhagya' April 20 Spoiler: Ranbir And Prachi Team Up To Save Abhi

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama as Abhi has been sent to jail right after he regained his memory. While Aliya accuses Pragya of his state, Tanu decides to get him behind the bars. She vows to take revenge for the heartbreak that she has witnessed over the years.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler

In the forthcoming Kumkum Bhagya April 20 2021 episode, Abhi tells Tanu that she doesn't even know the meaning of love. He adds that it's Pragya's love that has always saved him from difficult situations in life. More so, he challenges her that even though she sends him to jail or whatever, it will never affect his relationship with Pragya and that their love will just grow stronger because they've been through several bad times. At home, Pragya lashes out at Sarita and Prachi and pours her heart to them.

She tells them the Mehras can keep her away from her husband but can't do anything about the love that has been etched in her heart for him. She adds that they can remove her from the house but not from his life and heart. Pragya feels shattered that she was just about to begin a new journey with Abhi and once again Tanu has created a drama. She's also shocked about Aliya's revelations. Aliya accused Pragya and blamed her for everything that's happening with her brother. She also told her that whenever she walked into the Mehra mansion, she carried a bad omen with her.

She then requested Pragya to leave the house as once again Abhi got arrested after she re-entered their home. Aliya mentioned that Tanu would have never taken such a step if Pragya would have allowed her to marry Abhi after Rhea's engagement. Meanwhile, the team of Kumkum Bhagya dropped a new BTS video on Friday that hinted at a major twist in the upcoming episodes. By the looks of the video, Ranbir and Prachi will team up to get justice for Abhi. The former will also seek help from Pallavi and tell her that he will do anything to fight the truth.