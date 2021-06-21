'Kumkum Bhagya June 19 2021 Written Update: Pragya Gets Ready To Return To India

In Kumkum Bhagya June 19 episode, Pragya gets ready to return to India. While Pragya learns the story behind Sushma's daughter's demise, Daadi hopes for Pragya's return. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 19, 2021 written update.

Sushma tells Pragya about her daughter Priyanka

Pragya appears in a new avatar as she wins an award in Australia. She comes back home to Sushma, who surprises her with a party. Sushma declares Pragya is the first Indian woman to win this Businesswoman award. Pragya tells Sushma how she felt while receiving the award. She then asks Sushma if she can go back to India as she promised her so. Sushma gets an asthma attack when Pragya brings her inhaler. Pragya insists on going back to India. Sushma tells Pragya how she wanted to make her strong. When Pragya tries to defend herself, Sushma asks her to move on in life.

Pragya tells Sushma how she was murdered by her own husband. She further insists on going back to India. Sushma tells Pragya that she is just like her late daughter Priyanka and allows her to go to India. Sushma tells Pragya how she found her. Sushma also tells her how she was willing to end her life when she met Pragya. She tells her how she found her daughter Priyanka hanging from a fan. She also tells her that her daughter committed suicide due to her husband. Sushma gets emotional while narrating the story and tells her that she found her daughter in Pragya. Sushma calls Mark to make some changes to the tickets to India.

Prachi refuses to believe Pragya is dead

Prachi wakes up from her sleep due to a nightmare. She tells Ranbeer how she saw Pragya in her dream. Ranbeer recalls how he and Prachi went to the police station everyday to look for Pragya. Prachi refuses to accept that Pragya is dead.

Pragya gets ready to return to India

Sushma wakes Pragya up and wishes her for her birthday. Pragya throws her cake on the floor. When Sushma asks her if it was her birthday, Pragya tells her it is her husband's birthday. Dadi wishes Abhi on his birthday. Dadi tells Abhi that she believes Pragya is still alive. Sushma tells Pragya that they are going to India. Pragya plans on giving Abhi a shock on his birthday. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on ZEE5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

