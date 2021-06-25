Kumkum Bhagya June 24 2021 Written Update: Abhi, Pragya Sense Each Other's Presence

The Kumkum Bhagya June 24 episode starts with a superstitious Tanu making baseless assumption while Aliya tries to calm her down. On the other hand, Abhi and Pragya again miss the chance to see each other. However, Abhi senses Pragya's presence. Abhi, later, starts repairing her car, while Pragya sits inside the car.

Meanwhile, Ranbeer reaches home and gets a call from the investor who proposes a suggestion. However, he refuses it. At home, Ranbeer's cousin tries to convince him to join the family business. Ranbeer tells Prachi to join his startup but the latter refuses. Scroll down to read the detailed Kumkum Bhagya written update for June 24's episode.

Kumkum Bhagya June 24 2021 written update

As the episode progresses further, Ranbeer and his cousin brag about Prachi, while the latter feel conscious and tells them to change the topic. After a fun banter, Ranbeer's cousin praises Ranbeer and Prachi's love. Amid that, Prachi remembers her parents. Meanwhile, Pragya also senses Abhi's presence. Tanu calls Abhi to return home as they want to celebrate his birthday but he refuses. Back at the home, a greedy Tanu fears losing a silver ring Abhi is wearing and rushes to find Abhi.

Abhi remembers how Pragya use to make his birthdays special. In a flashback, the duo shares a moment at midnight while celebrating Abhi's birthday. Back in the present, Abhi and Sumit repair the car and Sushma and Pragya leave. While wrapping up, Abhi finds Pragya's earring and keeps it with him to return it later. Later, Tanu comes to take Abhi, but the latter fools her and runs away with Sumit.

Back at Prachi and Ranbeer's home, Ranbeer requests Prachi to spend some quality time with him but she concentrates on her office work. As Prachi sees a cockroach, she runs and hugs Ranbeer. After a fun banter, Prachi extends her gratitude to Ranbeer for keeping her parents alive in his heart. On the other hand, Aliya slams Mitali for ruining the ironed clothes. Mitali regrets supporting Tanu and Aliya.

Sumit and Abhi get drunk and the latter starts whistling. Meanwhile, at Pragya's home, Pragya notices that her earring is missing. The episode ends with Pragya looking out of the window and hearing Abhi's whistle. She recalls how Abhi used to whistle similarly.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

