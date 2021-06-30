Kumkum Bhagya June 29 2021 Written Update: Pragya Suspects Thapar Of Stealing Her Purse

Kumkum Bhagya June 29 2021 written update begins with Pragya and Sushma thinking about who could steal her purse. Pragya then states that she knows who did it and tells Sushma about it. Meanwhile, Ranbir reaches home and meets Beeji and Pallavi. Pallavi then recalls his words on how he will never leave Prachi. Ranbir then goes to meet Vikram while Pallavi speaks to Siddharth about whether Ranbir was with him when he received the news about Vikram, to which he says yes.

Pragya & Sushma reach the police station

As Pragya meets the constable, he takes her to the Inspector. He then tells him how his senior called him and told him about the case. She then informs him that her purse got stolen and it had property papers. She further states that she is doubting Bhuvnesh Thapar and his son, Gautam. They then go to Thapar’s house where Pragya accuses him of stealing her property papers. As the inspector watches the CCTV footage, Pragya tells him that he must have hired someone to do steal her purse. The inspector later spots Tanu and informs Pragya about it. She then goes to the police station to accompany them as they arrest Tanu.

Ranbir meets Vikram

As Vikram asks whether his son arrived or not, Ranbir enters and hugs him. Vikram then tells him how much he missed him, especially during the festivals. He then asks him to come to the hospital and Ranbir promises him to be there. He then hears Sidhharth cancelling his meeting in Mumbai to be there with Vikram but he assures him that Ranbir will take care of him and asks him to go.

Tanu returns home, Aaliya suspects her

As Tanu enters her home, Aaliya sees the purse in her hand and asks about it. She then says that it is hers, to which Aaliya responds that it is an original purse and she knows she has stolen it from someone. Tanu then tells her that it is a duplicate to which Abhi responds whether Tanu can buy an original one.

Police reach Tanu’s house

As Pallavi teases Ranbir for staying in a chawl, he tells her how good her colony is and is nothing like a chawl. Their banter continues as they argue about Prachi and Rhea while Ranbir tells her that he just wants a caring and loving wife. The police, along with Pragya, reach Tanu’s place and as they enter the house, Pragya sees someone is left speechless.

