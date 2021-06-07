'Kumkum Bhagya' June 5, 2021 Written Update: Somdatt Tries To Blame Prachi

In Kumkum Bhagya June 5 episode, Somdatt tries to blame Prachi. While Tanu tries to save herself, Somdatt points at Prachi and claims she had asked him to steal. Here's Kumkum Bhagya June 5, 2021 written update.

Pragya claims Tanu is behind the robbery

Ranbeer sees Prachi crying at the door. He goes to Prachi and wipes her tears. Pragya goes to tell Abhi about Tanu's connection with Somdatt. She also talks to Abhi about Rhea and Prachi's fight when Aliya tells them she has called the police. Aliya and Pragya try to decode Tanu and Somdatt's relation. Pragya says Tanu must have taken help from Somdatt for Pradeep's escape.

Aryan and Shahana fight while looking after Somdatt. When Ranbeer comes to them, they ask him if something was wrong. Ranbeer leaves when Prachi comes to them. They show Prachi the way Ranbeer had gone. Tanu asks Mitali to leave and says she must be having some work. Mitali leaves when Tanu thinks she needs to help Somdatt. Mitali returns and insists on staying. Tanu angrily asks Mitali to leave, however, Mitali does not go. Tanu then asks Mitali to bring her something to eat.

Tanu tells Aryan and Shahana, Ranbeer and Prachi are calling them respectively. However, Aryan refuses to leave. Aryan then thinks he needs to check on Ranbeer when Tanu wakes Somdatt up. Tanu asks Somdatt to leave when she sees Abhi, Pragya, and Aliya coming to her. Tanu acts of tying the rope again.

Somdatt tries to blame Prachi

Ranbeer and Prachi fight on the poolside. Aryan and Shahana learn that Ranbeer and Prachi did not call them. Tanu lies in her defence. She starts whining when Abhi asks everyone to stop questioning her. He unties and asks him the truth. When Somdatt tries to escape again, Ranbeer and Aryan catch him. Somdatt claims Prachi had asked her to steal the jewellery. However, he does not know Prachi's name. Rhea defends Somdatt and blames Prachi when Abhi shuts her. The police arrive and arrest Somdatt. Tanu leaves for her home. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

