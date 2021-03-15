Kumkum Bhagya March 16 Spoiler: Ranbeer Finds The Truth About Pragya/Gayatri?

In Kumkum Bhagya March 15 episode, Pragya brings Abhi downstairs and makes him change his clothes too, while everyone else gets shocked to see this. Aliya loses her cool and scolds Gayatri for getting him down in such a condition. Abhi, on the other hand, gets scared when he sees Aliya and assumes she will start hitting him again. Pragya disguised as Gayatri asks him to calm down and introduces Abhi to each of his family members. Ranbeer gets emotional to see Abhi in such a bad condition and recollects his chief's charisma.

Gayatri makes Abhi sit at the dining table and serves him food. Abhi tries to eat but everything falls off his hand and he creates a mess. Aliya rolls her eyes when she sees Abhi creating a mess on the table. Gayatri goes into the kitchen to get milk for Abhi and Ranbeer follows her in. He asks her if she knows Abhi well but later gives in and tells her that he will support her to treat Abhi. Meanwhile, Rhea gets emotional on seeing her father but Anand asks her not to go close to her father. Tanu also tells Rhea that she needs to stop talking about Gayatri and think about her father, adding that no one will talk about Pragya too.

Kumkum Bhagya March 16 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 16 episode, Ranbeer figures out that Gayatri is Pragya in disguise. He also figures that the woman who has been handling Abhi's condition so well is none other than his chief's life partner, Pragya Mehra. Meanwhile, Abhi meets Dadi and tells her that now he has three friends in the house. He shakes his hand with Dadi and smiles at her, becoming friendly towards her. Gayatri/ Pragya who has covered her face with a veil gets emotional to see Abhi get close to Dadi. She tells Abhi that slowly and steadily she will make Abhi meet the other members of the family.