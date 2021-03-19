'Kumkum Bhagya' March 22 Spoiler: Prachi & Ranbir's Separation Leads To Emotional Meltdown

In Kumkum Bhagya March 19 episode, Ranbir tells Prachi that it's all over between them and he is ready to get engaged to Rhea. Ranbir carries a box that is filled with Prachi and his pictures. Ranbir misses Prachi and the latter also breaks down in tears and reminisces the times when Ranbir proposed to her. Ranbir burns all his pictures with Prachi and the ring she had given him. Ranbir lashes out at Prachi and says now they’re strangers to each other. Prachi stands there quietly when Ranbir leaves and later collapses on the floor.

On the other hand, Tanu and Aliya throw Gayatri out of the house and this leaves Abhi shattered. Aliya informs Tanu and Mitali to find a new maid. Pragya starts to think of new ways to re-enter the Mehra mansion again. Meanwhile, Ranbir asks his family to start preparing for his engagement with Rhea. When Pallavi and Vikram confront Ranbir, he tells them he has nothing to say and that he's ready to be with Rhea. Ranbir taunts Vikram and tells him to inform his mother as she will be the happiest person right now. Rhea overhears their conversation and realises that Prachi is finally out of his mind and heart.

Kumkum Bhagya March 22 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 22 episode, Ranbir tries to control his emotions by boxing but instead, loses his calm even more. He screams Prachi's name and sobs alone. On the other hand, Prachi is also no good. After Ranbir leaves, she falls on the ground and cries. Shahana hugs Prachi and consoles her.

However, Prachi can't stop crying. Meanwhile, after throwing Pragya disguised as Gayatri out of their house, Tanu dresses up as Gayatri to distract Abhi. When she tries to take measurements of his clothes, Abhi pushes her away and Tanu's veil opens up. Abhi gets shocked seeing Tanu and Aliya and Tanu's secret comes out.

Kumkum Bhagya is a television serial starring Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Reyhna Malhotra, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee and Krishna Kaul. The show formerly premiered in April 2014 on ZEE TV. Earlier, the show focused on Abhi and Pragya and then it took a leap where Abhi and Pragya's separated twin daughters, Prachi Arora and Rhea Mehra were introduced.