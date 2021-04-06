'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 6: Aliya Forces Panditji To Get Abhi And Tanu Married

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir and Rhea get intimate and making Prachi jealous. Whereas, Aliya makes a shocking revelation and informs the family that Tanu also wishes to marry Abhi. While Ranbir shares some warm moments with his fiancé, Pragya is left devastated after Aliya stands strong with her decision. Aliya asks Gayatri to groom Abhi and Ranbir requests Pragya to stop the wedding at any cost.

Kumkum Bhagya 6 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 6 episode, Ranbir goes to the room to meet Pragya. He tells her that if she lets this wedding happen, she will end up losing Abhi. He tells her that she will have to go out and stop the wedding. Ranbir and Pragya decide to put off the electricity which creates a blackout in the house. Panditji tells the entire family that Tanu and Abhi's wedding is not happening at the right time and that it will only last a month. Soon, the electricity goes off and everyone wonders what's wrong with the generator.

While Tanu tells the family that she's going to Pallavi’s room for a touch-up, Mitali gets suspicious of Gayatri. The lights come back as Vikram fixes the wires. Later, Ranbir comes up with another idea and asks Pragya to create a mess in the house. Gayatri meets Abhi and asks him if he's scared of the darkness. Abhi looks at Gayatri’s face and feels safe. He declares her his best friend and the duo indulges in a warm moment. Abhi recalls Panditji's words and tells Gayatri that there can be only one best friend.

Later, Aliya informs Panditji that they don't believe in superstitions and that they're okay with the marriage happening in any form. Mitali informs Aliya that she saw Pragya in the house. Aliya fails to listen to her and Mitali feels that no one believes her in the house. Mitali decides to get to any lengths to reveal Gayatri's identity. Aliya bribes the Panditji to get done with the rituals as soon as possible.