'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 7: Tanu Realises Gayatri Is Pragya, Tells Aliya About It

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir and Gayatri hatch a new plan to stop Abhi and Tanu's wedding. Whereas, Aliya makes a shocking revelation and informs the family that Tanu will marry Abhi even though the electricity isn't coming back. While Ranbir spikes Tanu's drink, Aliya fumes in anger.

Kumkum Bhagya 7 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 7 episode, Ranbir visits Tanu in her room and spikes her water, ruining Alia’s plans. A sleepy Tanu gets a glimpse of Pragya’s face but fails to talk about it due to nausea. Later on, Aliya and Tanu get into an argument and the former taunts Tanu that a servant in their house cares more about Abhi than her. Tanu loses her cool and yells at Aliya that the servant she's talking about is actually Pragya.

She says that Pragya has been living with them since day one. Meanwhile, Ranbir makes a mistake while fixing the wires and a short circuit breaks out in the house. Pragya takes Abhi out of the house for a stroll, keeping him away from the fire. While Pragya and Abhi sit together, Digvijay's men arrive and try to harm him. However, Gayatri notices them and comes to her husband's rescue.

Pragya gets vexed after Tanu wakes up. She tells Ranbir that he should have added four medicines to her drinks. Later on, Narula loses his cool with the chaos in the house. He throws the papers and leaves home in anger. Aliya tries to stop him but in vain. Tanu confronts Gayatri and asks her about her identity. She wonders why Abhi is so close to her. Later on, while fighting, Tanu pulls Pragya's veil and realises that it is her. She tells her that her plan is over now.

Pragya goes and tells Ranbir that Tanu has recognised her. When Aliya goes to meet Tanu, the latter spills the beans and informs the former that Gayatri is Pragya. Later, Aliya confronts Pragya and the truth is revealed. Later on, Pragya realises that Aliya wants the entire business in her name.