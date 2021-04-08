'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 8: Digvijay's Men Attack Abhi-Pragya, Aliya Confronts Gayatri

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir and Gayatri hatch a new plan to stop Abhi and Tanu's wedding. Whereas, Aliya makes a shocking revelation and informs the family that Tanu will marry Abhi even though the electricity isn't coming back. However, things turn ugly after Narula leaves home and after Tanu reveals Pragya's lie to Aliya. While Ranbir spikes Tanu's drink, Aliya goes to meet her and learns a shocking truth. Tanu tells her that Gayatri is Pragya.

Kumkum Bhagya 8 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 8 episode, Pragya makes tremendous efforts to save him from Digvijay's men but in vain. They attack the duo and hit them with rods. Digvijay's men point the guns at Pragya, and the latter faints in stress. Later, they hit Abhi on his head with the rod and he too falls on the ground. After Digvijay's men leave, Pragya regains consciousness and brings Abhi home.

The entire family calls the doctors and takes care of him. Aliya confronts Pragya and asks her to leave the house. Pragya cries bitterly and requests them to not throw her out. Later, Aliya puts forth another ugly demand in front of Pragya. She asks her to take care of Abhi in one condition. Aliya adds that she will not pay for Abhi's treatment anymore and that only love will heal him. Tanu interrupts the duo and calls her a fool to give up on everything to save Abhi's life.

Dadi asks her to stay and tells Aliya to not behave in a harsh manner with her daughter-in-law. However, Tanu loses her cool and pushes Pragya out of the house. Aliya also sides with her and tells her that she shouldn't be near Abhi and that her presence isn't safe for her brother. Dadi breaks down after seeing this. Dadi blames Aliya and Tanu for Abhi’s condition and Pragya begins to question her faith in God. She tells Sarita that only God can find a way out now. She begins prayers and asks for Abhi's safety.