Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Nov 21: Will Priyanka Spread Rumours About Her Own Death?

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Rishi did not believe that Priyanka was dead. Abhi took Pragya and Rishi to the cliff to find Priyanka. When they could not find her, Abhi got Rishi arrested. The police found her suitcase and mobile but no dead body was found. Pragya hid some proof inside her purse. Priyanka is alive and is living in a cheap hotel to punish Rishi. Pragya goes to the police station, and even after Abhi’s request to get Rishi arrested, the police refused to arrest him without proof.

ALSO READ | KumKum Bhagya Written Update: Will Rishi Be Jailed Because Of Priyanka's Trap?

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: November 21, 2019

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi was shocked that Rishi did not get arrested. Pragya told Abhi that as Priyanka's body is not found and there is no suicide note, Rishi was not arrested. She added that the lawyer will soon come to discuss Rishi’s bail. Priyanka, who is sitting in a hotel, searched all the news channels but did not find any headline that spoke of Rishi’s arrest. She decided to wait for a day before taking any step.

Abhi took Pragya aside and asked her to not support Rishi. Pragya replied saying that Rishi is innocent and Priyanka is guilty like how King Singh was. She added that Abhi is not able to see the truth and will lose again. Abhi got upset and walked out from there. Priyanka planned to go home after three days saying that she lost her memory after Rishi hit her head with a stone. Abhi reached home and told his Dadi that Priyanka's flight is delayed and that she will reach home late. Abhi and Pragya both got very upset as they thought that they are falling apart again because of the case.

ALSO READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Ranbir Reveals His Protective Nature

The next morning, Abhi looked very serious and told Ranbir that he changed over the years and now his wife does not like him. Pragya told Rishi to stay alert because she knows that he is innocent and Priyanka will do anything to prove that she is not wrong. Priyanka went out of the hotel to get a newspaper. She waited for the news of her being lost so that she can go back home and execute her plan. Priyanka read the entire newspaper but couldn’t find any news related to her being dead. So she planned a new plan to spread rumours about her being dead. Will her plan succeed? Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ| Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi Assures Pragya That Nothing Will Affect Their Relation

ALSO READ| KumKum Bhagya Written Update: Will Ranbir Fall In Love With Prachi?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.