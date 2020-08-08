'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 7: Ranbir Learns About Maya's Plan

The Kumkum Bhagya latest episode begins with Prachi wondering about Ranbir not picking her calls. She thinks he might be busy. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ranbir comes to Abhi's room and questions him about why didn't he inform them about being in the hospital. At the same time, Rhea enters Abhi's room with a cup of coffee for him and notices Vikram also there. She says that she didn’t know about Vikram uncle also being here, so she brought only one coffee. Vikram takes the coffee cup from Rhea and asks her to bring another one for Abhi, while Abhi throws a pillow on him and asks him to return it to him.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' written update for August 6: Alia hides the truth about Pragya from Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Abhi expresses his emotions. He says he has never missed anything first of Rhea, her first school, her first fashion show, her first coffee etc. Vikram gives the cup back to Abhi. Abhi likes and enjoys the coffee. Vikram gets a call from Mr Sharma and asks Ranbir to join him, but Abhi stops him and tells him to take the call alone as he wants to talk to Ranbir about some things. Vikram leaves the room. Abhi asks Ranbir to sit. He confronts him about knowing everything about Maya and her family, Abhi says her family is very powerful but he can ask him anything he needs. Ranbir appreciates Abhi and asks him to have coffee and take care of himself. Abhi compliments Rhea's coffee and tells her it is good. Rhea thanks him.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' written update for August 5: Maya returns to the sangeet ceremony

Ranbir finds his mobile phone switched off. As he switches it on, he gets notified with Prachi’s missed calls. He calls her back. Prachi picks up the call and gets mad at him for not picking up her calls. Prachi says he called her at the wrong time, and she tells him that she was sleeping. Ranbir asks her if she is his girlfriend. Prachi says no. To which Ranbir replies saying that she is angry and these are symptoms of a good girlfriend. They have a banter. Later, Ranbir tells her that he will pick her up by 8:30 am to go to Rahul’s house and ask him why he stepped back. Prachi agrees and hangs up the call. Shahana tells Prachi these are symptoms of a relationship. Prachi asks her to sleep. Ranbir gets back to his room and sees Rhea there. He asks her to go to bed. Rhea questions him on not taking her dad's help in Maya's matter and Ranbir says he will do something on his own. Rhea leaves his room.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' written update August 4: Maya elopes with Rahul leaving everyone in shock

Next day, Prachi and Ranbir get hold of Rahul. Ranbir breaks the glass bottle to stop him and questions him about Maya's intentions. Rahul starts running, but Ranbir catches him. Rahul tells him about Maya's plan. He says Maya will marry Ranbir and then divorce him the next day with proof of Rambir and Prachi's call recordings and then get the alimony from which she can start a new business.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 3, 2020: Abhi is out of danger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.