'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 6: Alia Hides The Truth About Pragya From Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode of starts with Alia, Rhea and Meera entering the hospital ward and finding Abhi unconscious. The nurse informs them that he will be fine and will soon wake up. While walking up to Abhi's ward, Sarita behen gets her leg sprained and asks Prachi to go to forward. The nurse starts asking about Abhi's wife who was admitted with him in the hospital after the accident. Alia questions the nurse and asks her to check in the records properly as he has no wife.

Alia learns about Pragya

The nurse tells Alia that he has checked the records properly and his wife's name is Pragya. She also tells her that she has already called Pragya's number. Alia closes the door and gives her cash asking her to do Alia's secret job. She asks the nurse to click Praya's daughter's picture and send it to her. Meanwhile, Rhea sits next to unconscious Abhi and cries for not being with him all the time. Meera tries to calm Rhea down, but she doesn't listen. She says Abhi is angry with her as she was away from him and so he is not waking up now. She says to unconscious Abhi that she will count till three and if he doesn't wake up she will leave and never come back. As Abhi gives no response, Rhea starts sobbing again.

While Rhea cries sitting next to him, Abhi opens his eyes. Everyone gets happy and relaxed seeing him conscious. Rhea calls the doctor. Abhi gets shocked seeing Rhea and asks her when did she come. She says she just landed and directly to came to the hospital as he was here. As Abhi questions everyone about Pragya, Alia storms in saying she left and when Abhi questions her where did she go, Alia asks Meera to go see the doctor and get an update on taking Abhi home. Alia says he will be fine at home and spending time with Rhea will make him better. Rhea also says she will take good care of Abhi at home. Abhi wonders to himself how Pragya can just leave like that, and everyone gets ready to leave the hospital.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Prachi struggles to find Pragya. The nurse finds Pragya lying unconscious on the washroom floor. She wakes her up and starts asking her how did she reach there. Pragya remembers everything. She tells the nurse everything. The nurse takes her back to the ward and, at the same time, Prachi enters the room. The nurse takes Prachi’s photo. Prachi asks what happened to Pragya and she says nothing and asks her not to worry. They all leave the hospital.

Abhi comes back home with Rhea, Meera and Alia. He asks everyone to go to their room and rest. Rhea says she will stay with him in his room. Abhi asks Rhea to go but she convinces him to stay. Later, Abhi asks Rhea about her trip to London. Ranbir enters the room. He tells Rhea that everyone is happy seeing her back and missed her. Ranbeer and Rhea prepare coffee for Abhi. While making the coffee, Prachi calls on Ranbir's mobile but Rhea rejects it. Rhea informs him about the call from some strange number and Ranbir says he will check the call later. Rhea tells him about Abhi being in the hospital. Ranbir gets worried and gets back to check on Abhi.

