Kumkum Bhagya Written Update | July 20, 2020: Mrs Chaubey Blackmails Pallavi

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Dushyant gets released from jail and contacts Mr. Chaubey. Dushyant then goes to Mr. Chaubey's house and scolds Maya. But finally, Dushyant realizes that Maya actually loves Ranbir and he agrees that she will get married to him. He also promises to take revenge on Aaliya and Pragya. To know what happened after that, read the further episodes written update.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 21, 2020-

The episode starts with Pragya opening the door when Abhi, Aaliya, and Vikram return home. When she opens the door there was no one outside, while she gets a call from Sarita Behan. Aaliya, on the other hand, tries to close the car open but thinks why it is not getting closed. Sarita Behan is struggling to make her 5-star Thepla order perfect, while she feels dizzy and hence calls Pragya to ask for her medicines. As she was not getting the medicines, Pragya said that she will come there as she is not feeling well. In spite of telling Pragya to not come over, she goes to Sarita Behan. While she was leaving from there, Abhi senses her presence but could not see her anywhere around. The same happens with Pragya. But she leaves and Abhi gets a call from Sarita Behan, who informs him that Pragya was with her to take care of her. While Abhi says that you get well soon and he will take her on a date, but Sarita Behan tells Abhi to arrange a date and she will send Pragya over there. Sarita Behan asks Abhi for his favourite colour and he replied red. Prachi tells Abhi that, her mother gets worried for Sarita Behan, and hence went there. Abhi informs Prachi that Sarita Behan is fine and planning for a date for Abhi and Pragya.

After that Maya comes there with Dushyant, Mr. Chaubey, and his wife. Dushyant asks them not to punish Maya for their mistakes. Dushyant asks Ranbir’s family, not to separate Maya and Ranbir. Mrs. Chaubey says that Maya loves Ranbir, and if this marriage doesn’t happen then she will be hurt. Pallavi disagrees with this marriage, while Mrs. Chaubey blackmails Pallavi and says that, Dushyant’s men are staying outside with fire torches and will set their house on fire. Along with that Mrs. Chaubey also said that after their death, the Police will think their death was an accident and will close the case. Pallavi agrees for the marriage, but Vikram says marriage will not happen. Pallavi argues with him, and then Maya thanks Pallavi. Mr. Chaubey than says that Maya’s shopping is over, but Ranbir’s shopping is still pending. Mrs. Chaubey asks Pallavi to come to the shopping mall with her. Pallavi then asked Beeji, Prachi, and Ranbir to come with them.

Mrs. Chaubey after reaching the shopping mall, says to her to buy whatever she likes. While she goes to check Dushyant and Mr. Chaubey. Ranbir tells her mother that he doesn’t want to marry Maya. While Beeji and Prachi also ask her the reason behind saying yes for this marriage. Pallavi says, she did this to save her family member and tells them about how Mrs. Chaubey threatened her. After listening to her Beeji blames Ranbir for her looks. Prachi tries to say that Maya had an affair, while Ranbir says Maya’s family will not be silent until she herself quits.

Prachi tells Ranbir that Maya loves Rahul, and also asks him that they will act to love each other until Maya gets jealous and leaves from his life. Ranbir says that he thought they would continue their love even after Maya leaves. Mr. Chaubey spots the salesgirl in the mall who had fought with Maya and asks his guards to kill the girl. While, Dushyant comes to meet Aaliya, but she refuses and says that there is nobody at home. Dushyant gets inside, but Aaliya asks him to get out and asks him to talk to her in front of all family members. Ranbir and Prachi act as if they love each other, to make Maya jealous. The episode ended with Maya coming there and asking Ranbir to come with her.

