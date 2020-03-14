Kunal Nayyar Pens Inspiring Note For Those 'defying The Virus', Emphasizes Self-isolation

Kunal Nayyar, best known for playing the unlucky-in-love Indian scientist Raj Koothrapalli in the hit comedy sitcom The Big Bang Theory, has an interesting take on self-isolation amid the Coronavirus frenzy all over the world. The British-Indian actor posted a lengthy emotional and inspiring note on Instagram for 'all the young people taking this lightly' and exposing themselves to the virus. He also shared a selfie with a glass of ice cubes in the frame.

Take a look:

Kunal wrote in the caption that self-isolation, which has been advised by the Government and all medical authorities as a precautionary measure for the rapidly spreading Coronavirus, is not for the personal safety of every individual. His post has been addressed to the people who have been going out despite the warnings and complaining about the virus as he starts with "Why take this collective responsibility with a frown?".

The Big Bang Theory actor wrote, "Self isolating is not for “your” personal safety. It’s the sacrifice it takes for our elders. It’s a small gesture to realize that everything does not revolve around you, in fact, it should bring you joy, that instead of taking selfies for likes, the universe has given you a real-life opportunity to change the world for good, this is your soul’s charity.". He added that instead of seeing the negatives of the apparent house arrest, one should enjoy the experience thinking it to be for a greater good. He said, "Nothing can ever awaken you more profoundly, than doing something bigger than yourself... no more excuses... choose love now :)".

What's next for Kunal Nayyar?

After 12 years of playing Raj Koothrapalli, Kunal Nayyar is gearing up for an important role in another TV series titled Suspicion. Hollywood actress Uma Thurman will reportedly frontline the thriller series which is based on the acclaimed and award-winning Israeli series False Flag. The story reportedly follows the aftermath of a kidnapping. Details about Kunal Nayyar's part in the show have not been revealed yet.

