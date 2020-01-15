From Priyanka Chopra's Alex To Kunal Nayyar's Raj; Best Characters Of Indian Descent

Indian characters in Hollywood films and television shows are often portrayed as stereotypes. However, since the past few years, this has been changing. Characters of Indian descent in shows have now been in every genre like Priyanka Chopra’s Alex Parish in Quantico to Kunal Nayyar’s Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory. Let’s take a look at some of the most beloved characters of Indian descent in television shows.

Alex Parish, Quantico

Priyanka Chopra took us by surprise when we saw her character in the series. In Quantico, the superstar has no intention of backing down and it showed. Priyanka Chopra, who is now a worldwide sensation, became much popular and is still recognised for her role as Alex Parish in Quantico.

Dr. Sharma, Dracula

This role was played by the popular actor Sacha Dhawan, who also appeared in Netflix's Iron Fist. Dracula is now available to stream on Netflix or BBC iPlayer. Dhawan essayed the role of Dr Sharma in the mini-series with a lot of interesting twists and turns.

Raj Koothrappali, The Big Bang Theory

Everyone loved the nerdy astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory. Kunal Nayyar grew up in New Delhi and opted for acting in the middle of completing his degree in finance in Portland, USA before he landed a role in the hit series. Nayyar impressed critics and viewers with his performance.

Tom Haverford, Parks & Recreation

The American-Indian stand-up comic is popular for many reasons. Not only have worked in Parks & Recreation, but Aziz Ansari has also written and starred in his own show called Master of None. His portrayal of Tom Haverford in the show was one of the most popular characters of Indian descent in television.

Cece, New Girl

Cece in New Girl is an L.A.-based former professional model, now bartender, and also the best friend of Jess Day in New Girl. Hannah Simone, who played the character, was born in London to an Indian father and an English mother of German, Italian, and Greek descent. Hannah Simone's performance was widely praised by critics.

