Kundali Bhagya 1 April 2022 Written Update: Nagre Arrives At Luthra House To Steal Papers

Kundali Bhagya 1 April 2022 episode begins with Karan telling Kritika that everyone is happy only because Prithvi is in jail to which she blames him and Preeta for Prithvi's arrest. Kritika then bad mouths Preeta to which he asks her to stop because he cannot hear anything against Preeta. she then questions Preeta's presence in the house and asks what is she doing in the house if she doesn't need money.

Kundali Bhagya 1 April 2022 Written Update

As Preeta hears their conversation, she decides to trick Kritika into playing Holi with everyone. She then calls Srishti loudly and tells her how happy she is that Prithvi is in jail while Kritika asks Karan to see Preeta's true colours. Meanwhile, Beeji drinks bhaang by mistake while Janki worries about her. Janki then plays Holi with Kareena to which she insults her publicly. Beeji then arrives and plays Holi with her and laughs loudly.

Nagre arrives at Luthra's house

Preeta then tells Kritika that she does not care about her and in fact, she is happy to see her living kile a prisoner just like Prithvi. Kritika falls into her trap and says that she will not let her win and adds that she will definitely celebrate Holi with her family. Later on, Nagre and Pradeep visit the Luthra house and run into Preeta. She asks them what are they doing in the house and asks him to go to jail if he wants to meet Prithvi. Nagre then warns him not to mess with Prithvi because he will soon be back after getting bail. He even challenges her that she and Karan will not be able to escape this time. On the other hand, Prithvi thinks that though Preeta won this time, this will be her last success because he will soon be returning to ruin her life.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5