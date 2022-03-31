Kundali Bhagya 31 March 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Suggests Nagre To Steal The Papers

Kundali Bhagya 31 March 2022 episode begins with Prithvi telling Nagre that he should get the property papers from the Luthra house while the latter says that it is impossible to do so. Prithvi then informs him that he has hidden the locker key in the basement and asks him to send someone to get the papers when everyone is busy playing Holi.

As they both talk to each other, Pradeep says that he can help them as he will be released today. Prithvi then offers Rs 5 lakh to him to which Pradeep says that even Rs 5000 will be enough.

Kundali Bhagya 31 March 2022 written update

On the other hand, Preeta serves a milkshake to Karan and says that she is happy to see him taking his career seriously. She then says that she will not play Holi with him. Sherlyn watches them and gets annoyed at seeing them together and affirms that she will separate them soon.

Meanwhile, Srishti meets Sameer and wishes him a happy Holi while applying colour to each other. It later turns out to be Srishti's dream. Later, Preeta looks for Rakhi to reveal the truth to her and tells Beeji about the same. Later on, a girl brings sweets for everyone which leaves Beeji in awe. She blesses her and leaves from there. As Rakhi goes inside, Preeta follows her to have a word with her.

Kritika breaks down recalling Prithvi's arrest

On the other hand, Sherlyn thinks that she needs to change everything and makes a call to someone asking them to reach the Luthra house soon. Meanwhile, Kritika misses Prithvi and breaks down in tears. Natasha then arrives and asks Kritika to play Holi with her family. Karan then enters the room and tells them that everyone is happy because Prithvi is not there anymore.

