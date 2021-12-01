Kundali Bhagya 1 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Karan And Preeta Be Able To Save Pihu?

Kundali Bhagya 1 December 2021 episode will continue with the Luthras getting worried about Pihu and will keep slamming Preeta for not being a good mother. On the other hand, Karan will do his best to get back Pihu safely with the help of his friend, Vinod while Sonakshi and Sherlyn will join hands against Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya 1 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 1 December 2021 spoiler begins with the Luthar family gathered around Vinod while he reveals his plan to trap Pihu's kidnapper. Vinod then says that the bag filled with the ransom has a tracker inside which is only used for special cases. He further adds that as the bag reaches the kidnapper, he will follow him and reveal his identity to Karan. As Vinod and Karan are about to leave, Preeta starts crying and says that even she will accompany them and will bring her daughter back in her arms. But Karan shouts at her and tells her that she cannot go. This leaves Preeta sad. Meanwhile, Sherlyn listens to their plan and gets shocked.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as the family learns about Pihu's abduction, Sonakshi lashes out at Preeta for not taking care of Pihu while Kareena and Dadi agree with her. Karan shouts at Sonakshi to shut up to which she says that Pihu is her mother and goes to her room while crying. Karan hen calls his friend, Vinod who is a specialist in such abduction cases while Sherlyn goes to meet Sonakshi in her room. As she finds Sonakshi crying, she gives her a tight slap and tells her to stop her drama as she knows Sonakshi is behind Pihu's kidnapping. Sherlyn then joins hands with Sonakshi targets Preeta together.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5