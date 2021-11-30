Kundali Bhagya 30 November 2021 Written Update: Police Suspects Pihu's Kidnapping As Fake

Kundali Bhagya 30 November 2021 episode begins with Sherlyn yelling at Preeta and telling her that she is responsible for Pihu's kidnapping to which Mahesh calms her down. She even warns Preeta that she will not leave her if anything happens to Pihu as she is her daughter too. Sherlyn even adds that Preeta has always been irresponsible towards Pihu while Dadi and Kareena agree with her. Mahesh then intervenes and tells everyone to focus on getting Pihu back rather than playing blame games. As Preeta hears everything, she keeps crying while remembering Pihu.

As the kidnapper calls again, everyone gathers and Karan picks the call. Sonakshi pretends to be the kidnapper and tells them that she wants money while Preeta pleads to her to send Pihu back. Karan then asks who she is as earlier he spoke to a man to which she says that she is the boss. She then demands two crores of cash be arranged in two hours while Preeta agrees to pay. As Karan leaves to arrange for the money, his friend Vinod asks him to arrange for any money. He then tells him that it looks like someone is trying to fulfill personal grudges with the kidnapping. Karan says that he does not care and will give them the money to get Pihu back. Vinod then warns him that the kidnappers can kill Pihu even after getting the money and tells him that he has an idea. Meanwhile, Preeta arrives and says that she will accompany them.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn decides to learn about Sonakshi's plan and she reaches the godown where Sonakshi and the kidnappers trapped Pihu. On seeing Sherlyn, Sonakshi gets shocked and asks her how she managed to find this place. Sherlyn then asks her about her plan to which Sonakshi says that she will return Pihu as soon as she receives the ransom. She then says that she will make sure everyone will hate Preeta but Sherlyn interrupts her and says that she is stupid to believe that. She then says that Preeta and Karan can do anything to get their daughter back. Sherlyn and Sonakshi then join hands against Preeta. On the other hand, Srishti arrives at the Luthra house where Sameer tells her that Pihu is kidnapped while Mahesh says that Preeta needs her. As Preeta and Karan return, Srishti calms her down.

