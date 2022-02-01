Kundali Bhagya 1 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta Reminds The Rules To Everyone 

Kundali Bhagya 1 February 2022 episode begins with the Luthra family discussing the power failure while gathering in the hall. Preeta then arrives and mentions that she has no idea what's happening to which everyone asks Girish. Preeta then asks them how will Girish know about it as he isn't an electrician. Prithvi then asks Preeta about the same to which she reminds them of the rules she made earlier about having breakfast at 8 am every morning. She then warns them that if they fail to arrive for breakfast by 8, they will not be able to eat anything the entire day and she will even cut the power supply again.

Kundali Bhagya 1 February 2022 Written Update

Preeta then orders Girish to switch on the power supply and authorises him to cut it from tomorrow if the family fails to arrive for breakfast on time. Later on, Prithvi gets annoyed by Preeta's attitude and decides to teach her a lesson. On the other hand, Karan shouts in the bathroom after the power failure and Preeta splashes water on his face. She then slips but Karan holds her. They both share a romantic moment but Preeta walks away. She then tells herself to control her emotions in front of Karan. She further thinks about how she needs to find Rishabh along with exposing Prithvi.

Karan tries to make Preeta jealous

Karan then confronts Preeta and asks her whether she felt anything while coming close to him and even forces her to accept that she has feelings for him. As they both come close to each other, Dadi suddenly arrives and asks what is happening. Karan then leaves the room. Dadi then complains to Preeta about cutting the power to which she says that they will have to follow her rules in order to get all the amenities. On the other hand, Karan meets Natasha and informs him that he only wanted to make Preeta jealous by dancing with her the other night. He then asks her If she can help him make Preeta jealous again. As Preeta walks in, they both laugh together to make her feel jealous to which she asks what were they talking about. Meanwhile, Prithvi meets someone and asks whether he knows how to make a bomb in a coconut. He then asks the person to make it and inform him as soon as possible because he will need it today itself.

