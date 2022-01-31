Kundali Bhagya 31 January 2022 Written Update: Preeta Says She Deserves Karan's Apology

Kundali Bhagya 31 January 2022 episode begins with Prithvi saying how Preeta destroyed his two years of hard work. He then assures that Preeta will pay for what she did and thinks that he can even make an attempt to kill her. He then calls someone. On the other hand, Karan meets Preeta and apologises to her to which the latter asks him why is he apologising. He then says that he does not mean it and adds that he knows how separate she is to hear an apology from him. Preeta then states that she deserves an apology to which Karan asks why. She then says that he should apologise for throwing her out of the house to which he states that it never happened. As they talk, Karan observes that Preeta's hand is injured so he makes her sit and treats it.

Kundali Bhagya 31 January 2022 Written Update

Preeta then asks him why is he being so helpful to which he says that he is thankful to her for handling the situation and preventing Mahesh's image from ruining. On the other hand, as Prithvi takes Kareena's room, she says that she will sleep in the guest room while Dadi expresses her anger towards Prithvi. Kareena then takes a stand for him and says that she will always choose Prithvi over Preeta. Prithvi overhears their conversation when Rakhi and Kareena get into an argument about Preeta and Prithvi.

Prithvi apologises to the Luthra family

Prithvi then enters the room and apologises for calling Mahesh mad in front of the guests and says that he just panicked after Mahesh created a scene in front of everyone. He also asks them not to misunderstand him and talks bad about Preeta. Rakhi then stops him and warns him not to utter a word against Preeta to which Kareena sies with Prithvi and they both argue with each other. The next day, as Preeta wakes up, she sees Karan sleeping on the couch. She then asks him to wake up and go for the practice to which Karan grabs her and they both share a romantic moment with each other. Later on, Girish tells Preeta that everyone is still sleeping. Preeta then tells him to turn off the electricity except for Mahesh's room. Girish then informs her that the family is gathered in the hall and is quite angry.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5