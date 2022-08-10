Kundali Bhagya 10 August 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Learns About Kavya

Kundali Bhagya 10 August 2022 episode begins with Karan waking up the next day while Anjali taunts him for making a mess the other day. She then reveals how he proposed to Preeta which leaves him in shock. While he wonders how he could do that, Anjali teases him by saying that Preeta said yes to his proposal. She then mentions that she is joking and adds that she handled the situation by saying that he proposes to everyone when he is drunk.

Karan then complains to Anjali and says that she should have stopped him from drinking to which she says that how can she do that. He then says he had no idea how he reached Preeta’s room.

Prithvi joins hands with Raja to take revenge on Rishabh

As Prithvi and Raja meet, the latter tells him that he wants to ruin the party to which Raja asks why he wants to do that. Prithvi then reveals that Rishabh backstabbed him in the business. He then takes a gun from Raja as they step ahead to ruin the party. Prithvi later learns that Kavya is Karan and Preeta’s daughter while Vishnu gets confused about whether Karan and Rishabh are brothers and if they are, then why their surnames were different. Later on, Sherlyn pulls Prithvi aside and asks what he is doing in the house to which he reveals his plan. He even informs her that Kavya is Karan and Preeta’s daughter. On the other hand, as Karan and Preeta run into each other, the latter says that she is expecting an apology from him. Karan then asks her not to take the proposal seriously and reveals that he once proposed to his cook as well.