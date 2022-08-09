Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2022 Written Update: Karan Makes An Attempt To Marry Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2022 episode begins with Preeta and Rishabh performing the wedding rituals while Karan gets jealous seeing them together. Karan then recalls the time he performed wedding rituals with Preeta and starts drinking alcohol. As he walks away, Anjali follows him while the other family members enjoy the anniversary party together.

Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2022 Written Update

As Karan enters a room, Anjali walks in and asks what happened. He then reveals how jealous he was seeing Preeta and Rishabh together. Anjali reminds him of how much he hates Preeta because she tried to kill him. Drunk Karan then wonders why his feelings for Preeta did not disappear.

Karan decides to reveal his identity to Preeta

As Anjali asks him whether he still loves Preeta, he reveals that he does not lie when he is drunk. As Anjali walks out of the room, he decides to reveal his identity to Preeta and goes to Preeta’s room. Preeta comes out of the bathroom and gets shocked seeing him in her bedroom. Karan then reveals how much he loves her to which she asks whether he had gone mad. Karan then urges her to get married to him and hands over the garland to her. Anjali then arrives and helps Karan get away from Preeta. She makes an excuse to Preeta stating that Karan proposes to girls whenever he is drunk. On the other hand, Sherlyn enters the Luthra house in disguise while Anjali takes Karan to his room. As Karan wakes up, he murmurs Preeta’s name while stating how she took his cupboard. Anjali listens to him wondering how to calm him down.

