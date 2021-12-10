Kundali Bhagya 10 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Sonakshi Be Able To Kill Preeta And Pihu?

Kundali Bhagya 10 December 2021 episode will showcase a bunch of major twists and turns when Sonakshi and Sherlyn decide to execute their master plan against Preeta. As the earlier episodes of the show revealed how Sonakshi kidnapped Pihu and made everyone in the Luthra family believe that Preeta is not a good mother. Read further ahead to get Kundali Bhagya 10 December 2021 episode spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 10 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 10 December 2021 spoiler begins with Preeta taking Pihu from the hospital and asking her to sit in the car. As they both drive towards the Luthra house, Sonakshi and Sherlyn plan something evil. Sonakshi calls a goon and asks whether he is doing what she asked for to which he says that he is following Preeta's car and as soon as Sonakshi tells him to go ahead, he will execute his plan. As Preeta drives home, a ray of light distracts him and she loses control over the car. As she hits the brakes hard, the car skids on the road and Pihu falls outside. Preeta sees Pihu and screams her name and as she rushes towards her, she sees Pihu has blood all over her body. Preeta gets numb as soon as she holds Pihu's hand.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Karan tells Preeta that the kidnappers said that she was behind Pihu's abduction to which Preeta asks how can he believe them and not her. She then blames Sonakshi for everything and even reveals that Sonakshi tortured Pihu so much that she fainted and is now in the hospital. With all the ongoing stress in the family, Mahesh falls ill. On the other hand, Sherlyn sees Sonakshi worried to which she reveals that Pihu knows that she was with the kidnappers. Sherlyn lashes out at her for this but Sonakshi says that she has a plan to fix everything. Sonakshi then tells her that she has hired a killer to kill Pihu to which Sherlyn gets shocked and asks her not to do so. On the other hand, as Preeta and Kritika reach the hospital, Pihu gets normal. Pihu hugs her tightly on seeing Preeta while Kritika thinks that if Preeta would have kidnapped her then Pihu wo7uld not have been hugging her with love. Kritika then asks Preeta to take her home and assures her that she will complete all the remaining formalities in the hospital.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5