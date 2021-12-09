Kundali Bhagya 9 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Karan Fall For Sonakshi's Lies?

Kundali Bhagya 9 December 2021 episode will reveal that Preeta gets some important information about Pihu's real mother while on the other hand, Sonakshi and Sherlyn manage to manipulate the entire Luthra family against Preeta and prove that she is a bad mother. Preeta will also do her best to prove her innocence and unveil the true colours of Sonakshi.

Kundali Bhagya 9 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 9 December 2021 spoiler begins with Sonakshi trying to convince Karan that Preeta was behind Pihu's abduction while Karan says that he knows Preeta very well and she can never do such a thing. He then says that he will dig deeper and get information on what exactly happened at the Kidnapper's hideout. This leaves Sonakshi in shock as she was failing to get Karan on her side and manipulate him against Preeta. On the other hand, Sonakshi is seen taking to Sherlyn and telling her that this will be the end of not only Pihu but also Preeta and hints at killing them both. On hearing this, Sherlyn gets stunned.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Sonakshi and Sherlyn plan to fool everyone so the former informs Karan that she has found Pihu. As he arrives, Sonakshi fakes that she is hurt and gains Karan's sympathy. Meanwhile, Sherlyn informs the family that Sonakshi has saved Pihu. She even praises Sonakshi for being a great mother so that everyone believes that Preeta is not a good mother to Pihu. Sherlyn also says that she wants to become a mother like Sonakshi. Sherlyn and Sonakshi then reveal that Preeta planned the kidnapping to get money because Sarla is in debt. Later on, Preeta arrives home after speaking to the doctor and tells everyone that Pihu is fine. They all then lash out at her and say that Sonakshi saved Pihu and not her. Preeta then blames Sonakshi for kidnapping her daughter but nobody believes her. Preeta also tries to reveal that Sonakshi is not even Pihu's real mother but nobody takes it seriously. Everyone easily believes that Preeta did all that for money while Mahesh tells her that if she wanted money, she could have asked her rather than taking such a big step.

