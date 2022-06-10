Kundali Bhagya 10 June 2022 Written Update: Luthras Learn About Karan’s Accident

Kundali Bhagya 10 June 2022 episode begins with Natasha and Roxy overhearing Rishabh and Preeta’s conversation while Natasha tells Roxy that they will not be able to do anything if Preeta exposes them in front of everyone. She then gets an idea and tells Roxy that what if they kill Karan and put the blame on Preeta and then she can live the rest of her life living as Karan’s widow. Roxy then reminds her of Rishabh who also knows about their truth to which she says that they will even trap him along with Preeta. They then plan to kidnap Srishti and Sameer as well. Natasha then tells Roxy that they need to kill Karan before Preeta and Rishabh reach the lake.

Kundali Bhagya 10 June 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Karan waits for Preeta at the lake and as Natasha and Roxy arrive wearing clothes similar to Preeta and Rishabh, Karan assumes that they are Preeta and Rishabh because they both are wearing masks. On the other hand, Preeta and Rishabh leave for the lake while Prithvi follows them thinking about where are they going. Karan then tells Preeta how she cheated on him and adds that he broke his trust. As he speaks his heart out, Natasha disguised as Preeta pushes Karan into the lake.

A crocodile attacks Karan in the lake

As Karan screams while falling, Preeta and Rishabh hear his voice and run towards him. As a couple of people see Karan hanging down the bridge, they call the police. Preeta tries to jump to save Karan but Rishabh stops her. Prithvi meets Natasha and tells her that he cannot believe she tried to kill Karan to which she says that she will put the blame on Preeta. As the p[olice arrives, they catch Prithvi while Natasha and Roxy manage to escape. Meanwhile, a servant informs the Luthra family that Karan fell into the lake which leaves everyone in shock. Later on, the police find Roxy in a car but Roxy and Prithvi manage to escape. Karan, on the other hand, tries to swim in the lake but gets attacked by a crocodile. Meanwhile, Sherlyn meets Natasha and slaps her for ruining everything. After a while, the police inform the Luthra family that they've found a dead body.

