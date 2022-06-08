Kundali Bhagya 8 June 2022 Spoiler: Does Karan Learn About Rishabh & Preeta's Affair?

The popular show, Kundali Bhagya is currently among the top-rated shows on television with the cast members enjoying a massive fan following soon after the show went on air. In the recent episodes, while Natasha keeps trying to manipulate Karan against Preeta and Rishabh by stating that they both are having an affair, the upcoming episodes will showcase whether Karan believes her or not. It will also reveal how Karan will react when he looks at the evidence provided by Natasha.

Kundali Bhagya 8 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 8 June 2022 spoiler begins with Karan standing in front of two masked people who happens to be Roxy and Natasha. While Natasha and Roxy get scared wondering what will happen if Karan learns about their truth, Karan thinks that it is Preeta and Rishabh. He then tells them that Preeta cheated on him and adds that he doesn't want to talk to them at all. Natasha then pushes him down the bridge while Preeta and Karan are seen looking for Karan. As Karan slips down the bridge, he manages to grab the pole and shouts Rishabh's name. On hearing this, Rishabh and Preeta spot Karan hanging down the bridge and get shocked. As they scream his name and rush towards him, they see his hand slip while falling down the bridge.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta manages to expose Natasha by unveiling her and Roxy's wedding photos, she asks Preeta whether Karan will believe her or not. Natasha then asserts that Karan will never believe her and adds that she will manipulate Karan against her. On hearing this, Preeta slaps her while the latter tells Roxy to run away. later on, Sameer and Preeta manage to catch him while Shrishti says that they have the confession recorded on the phone.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5