Kundali Bhagya 10 March 2022 Written Update: Natasha Hides Srishti Inside The Room

Kundali Bhagya 10 March 2022 episode begins with Prithvi wondering that if he kills Preeta, he will not be able to win over the Luthra family. He then decides to hide her in a room and calls some goons to take her away but as he turns around, she regains consciousness and tries to attack him. On the other hand, Sherlyn finds Srishti lying unconscious in a room and praises Natasha for doing it. She assures her that she will be paid for her work to which Natasha tells her that this time Preeta will defeat her. On hearing this, Sherlyn leaves the room furiously.

Kundali Bhagya 10 March 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then thinks that she needs to be there with Prithvi in order to defeat Preeta. As she goes to meet him, she runs into Preeta and wonders how did she come out of the room. On the other hand, as Karan and Sameer worry about Preeta getting disappeared, they see her and heave a sigh of relief. Karan then reminds her that their duet dance performance is still pending to which she gets emotional and says that she doesn't want to stay away from him today. They both then perform on the stage together.

Prithvi warns Sherlyn to stay away from Preeta

Meanwhile, Prithvi informs Sherlyn that Preeta ran away from the room to which she accuses him of releasing her on his own because he still loves her. She further tells him to accept the fact that he still loves Preeta and that's the reason why he could not kill her. He gets annoyed at her for saying that and pushes her to which she faints. On the other hand, as Natasha tries to hide Srishti, Sameer arrives. she hides in the room while Sameer spots Srishti's hairband and wonders where she went.

