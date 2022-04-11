Kundali Bhagya 11 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Dreams Of Returning To Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya 11 April 2022 episode begins with Srishti wondering how did she manage to get drunk when she knows that she never gets drunk. Janki and Beeji then arrive and continue their drama as they are still intoxicated due to bhang. Srishti then urges them to calm down but gets shocked when Janki says that she knows about the papers. Srishti then follows Janki and Beeji.

Kundali Bhagya 11 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Karan and Preeta lock themselves up in the room, the latter asks him whether he likes Natasha and asks why did he apply colour to her face. Karan then reveals that he did the same to make her feel jealous to which Preeta denies it. They both then get into a naughty pillow fight They both then begin dancing while on the other hand, Natasha gets annoyed at Pradeep and Nagre's fight due to which she could not spy on Karan. She then looks for Karan in order to execute her plan to spend a honeymoon night with him.

Natasha gets shocked to see Karan in Preeta's room

As Natasha looks for Karan, she finds him in Preeta's room. She begins to bang on the door in order to get him out but Preeta opens the door and warns her to leave. Even Sherlyn arrives and tries to get Karan out but they fail in doing so. On the other hand, Prithvi dreams about succeeding in his evil plans and returning to the Luthra house after defeating Preeta. A constable then arrives and interrupts him by serving food to him. He gets irritated smelling the food and tells him that he will not eat it. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta continue with their cute fight when Karan tickles her by saying that she looks cute in anger. This makes Preeta blush.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5