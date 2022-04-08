Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 8 April 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn's Plan Get Ruined By Karan & Preeta

Sherlyn plans to lock Karan and Natasha in a room, they both ruin her plan leaving her in shock.

Kundali Bhagya 8 April 2022 episode begins with Sherlyn speaking her heart out in front of intoxicated Preeta and telling her how she had to get married to Rishabh because of Prithvi and blames Preeta for destroying that plan. Sherlyn holds Preeta responsible for all the mess and thinks that she will assure that Preeta will have to face the consequences of what she did to them. 

Kundali Bhagya 8 April 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then teases Preeta by saying that Karan and Natasha will spend their first night together to which Preeta gets angry and slaps her. She then tells Sherlyn that no one can take her place in Karan's life to which she challenges her and locks Preeta in the room. On the other hand, as Srishti spots Nagre and Pradeep, she plans to the police but the duo hide from her. Later on, Sherlyn and Natasha take Karan to the room while the latter complains that he wants to play Holi. As he murmurs something about Preeta, Nagre and Pradeep arrive and ask for his autograph. Karan slaps Nagre for not giving a pen after which the latter gets into an argument with Pradeep. As Sherlyn and Natasha try to stop them, Karan leaves from there.  

Karan and Preeta lock themselves in a room

Karan then goes to Preeta's room where the latter asks him to open the door as Sherlyn locked her. As he laughs listening to her, Preeta tries to woo her by saying that he is her hero. On the other hand, Natasha yells at Nagre and Pradeep for letting Karan leave while Sherlyn warns them to be alert otherwise the police could catch them. She then asks Natasha to look for Karan while Nagre warns Sherlyn not to mess with Preeta and says that she cannot beat her. Sherlyn loses her calm and slaps him. Meanwhile, as Karan opens the door, Preeta breaks down in tears and hugs him. she then says that she is afraid Sherlyn will lock her again to which Karan consoles her and locks the door saying that she cannot do it anymore. They both then have a romantic moment together. 

