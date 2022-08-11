Kundali Bhagya 11 August 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Sneaks Into The House To Steal Money

Kundali Bhagya 11 August 2022 episode begins with Sameer learning about Taapsee Pannu’s arrival and rushing to the room to get ready. Beej then asks Srishti to arrange for a cake to which she asks where Preeta is. Meanwhile, Anjali meets Karan and asks where he was to which he says that he was with Preeta. He then asks her why would Preeta marry Rishabh to which Anjali says that maybe Rishabh was a good man.

Karan then asserts that Rishabh was not a good person and adds that Preeta married him for money. On the other hand, Raja asks Prithvi and Sherlyn about the plan and they tell him to follow their instructions. Sherlyn then explains the plan to everyone and adds that she will make an attempt to steal money from Rakhi’s room.

Preeta asks Anjali why she is working for Karan

Later on, Srishti takes Karan aside while the latter compliments her and Sameer’s relationship. She then reveals that she got married only to stay beside Preeta. He then tries to dig deep and ask her whether Preeta loves Karan or Rishabh to which she says that he shouldn't judge a book by its cover. On the other hand, Preeta meets Anjali and asks why is she working with Karan to which she asserts that she can fight the world for him. As Preeta praises Rishabh, Anjali asks her whether she fell for him at first sight. She then responds that it was respect at first sight. Meanwhile, Sherlyn goes to Rakhi’s room but does not find any money. In the kitchen, Srishti asks Karan to get cake but he drops it. Anjali then arrives and says that he will arrange for another cake.

