Kundali Bhagya 11 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta Finds Doctor's Advice Fishy

Kundali Bhagya 11 February 2022 begins with the doctor injecting medicine into Mahesh while Prithvi assures everyone that he will be fine. He tries to influence Dadi by reminding her how he argued with the doctor to keep Mahesh in the house instead of sending him to the mental hospital. Preeta loses her calm listening to him and asks him why is he pretending to care when he is the one responsible for Mahesh's condition. Prithvi then lashes out at him and says that she always blames him.

Kundali Bhagya 11 February 2022 Written Update:

Karan then warns Prithvi to behave with Preeta as she is his wife and also the sole owner of the Luthra house. In response to that, Prithvi continues bad mouthing Preeta which makes Karan furious and he warns him again. Kritika then intervenes and reminds everyone that Prithvi is the son-in-law while Preeta asks everyone to calm down stating that she doesn't need anyone to respect her. After examining Mahesh, Doctor arrives and informs them that he needs to be kept in the basement but Preeta questions him and asks how can Mahesh be treated if he stays away from everyone. The doctor then reminds her how Mahesh tried to kill Mona and warns them that if they fail to keep him in the basement, he will take him to the mental asylum.

Prithvi assures the doctor that Mahesh will stay in the basement

Prithvi then assures him that they will make sure Mahesh stays in the basement while Preeta walks towards her room. On the other hand, Natasha thinks of a way to make the Luthra family love her so that she can fulfil her true motive. As Preeta sits in her room, she recalls what the doctor said and thinks why did Mahesh misbehave all of a sudden when he became normal earlier. as Karan arrives after a while, she asks him whether he appointed the doctor for Mahes to which he assures her that he himself appointed him. As Srishti and Janki also arrive to meet Preeta before leaving, Karan asks Sameer to drop them home. After he drops them home, Janki asks Sameer to put more effort to win Srishti's heart. In the meantime, Preeta feels that since Mahesh was behaving normally earlier, somebody must have instigated him to get violent. She then decides to solve this issue and prove Mahesh normal.

