Kundali Bhagya 10 February 2022 Written Update: Karan Saves Preeta From Coconut Bomb

Kundali Bhagya 10 February 2022 episode begins with Preeta and Karan performing the pooja while Prithvi stopping them not to perform it together but separately. He then tells Karan to perform the pooja first and then let Preeta perform because the priest informed him that the owner of the house will be performing in the end. Dadi then intervenes that the pooja is only performed in couples to which Prithvi asks them to do whatever they want and thinks that it is better if both Preeta and Karan die together of the bomb.

Kundali Bhagya 10 February 2022 Written Update

As Karan questions the priest whether they can perform the pooja as a couple, he agrees. As they both perform the ritual by circling around the fire, they pray to God to never set them apart ever. Later on, when Preeta then takes the coconut to crush it, Prithvi drags Sherlyn and Kritika towards him so that the bombardment doesn't hurt them. Karan notices this and realises that Prithvi is up to something. He then takes the coconut from her hand and insists on crushing it but Preeta refuses. Karan then runs away with the coconut while Preeta chases him.

Doctor gets shocked to see Mahesh out of the basement

Dadi and Rakhi get angry at Karan and Preeta for running away in between the pooja and call it a bad omen. On the other hand, Mahesh doctor expresses his desire to meet him while Sherlyn executes her plan with the help of Mona. The doctor then sees Mahesh holding Mona and blackmailing him. The doctor then gets furious and thinks about why they let Mahesh out of his room and informs them that he will take him away. On the other hand, as Karan and Preeta fight over the coconut, the former throws it away. Meanwhile, as Mahesh loses his control, Prithvi forcefully tries to take him to the basement. Later on, as Karan and Preeta come home safely, Prithvi gets annoyed on seeing them both alive. He then decides to come up with another plan to kill her.

