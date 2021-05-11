Kundali Bhagya 11 May 2021 Written Update: Mahira Gives A Firm Advice To Sherlyn

The Kundali Bhagya May 11 episode starts with Pammi lashing out at Rakhi for letting Karan take the blame to save Preeta while calling Preeta 'a bad omen' for the family. A furious Rakhi claps back at her and counter argues Pammi's claims. She also firmly advises Pammi to maintain a distance from Kareena. Later, Rakhi explains to her how Karan changed after Preeta came into his life. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 11.

Rakhi appreciates Preeta's influence over Karan

As the episode progresses further, Rakhi adds that ever since Karan married Preeta, he became responsible. Rakhi continues that she is proud of what Karan has done in the court. While calling Preeta the pride of the Luthras and a blessing for the family, she firmly tells Pammi that Preeta has not killed Akshay. Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Preeta witnesses Rakhi's emotional breakdown.

Mahesh meets Preeta

Later, Rakhi sees Preeta and goes to comfort her while every one disperses. Amid this, Mahesh comes and welcomes Preeta. Rakhi gets happy as Mahesh regains his memory. However, tension rises between them when Mahesh asks about Karan. Rakhi recalls the doctor's advice and decides to stay tight-lipped. Meanwhile, Kritika shows the room to Prithvi and excuses him.

Prithvi and Mahira get into a verbal feud

Prithvi recalls how he confronted Megha after the hearing. As Sherlyn passes by his room, he calls her. Prithvi reveals to Sherlyn that Megha is the real culprit. Sherlyn apologises to Prithvi for suspecting him as the murderer. Amid their conversation, Mahira comes and panics about Karan. She tries to call her dad to sort out the situation. However, Prithvi stops her.

As Prithvi asks Mahira to not ruin anything by getting Karan out of the jail, Mahira lashes out at him. A furious Prithvi leaves the room and asks Sherlyn to share some words of wisdom with Mahira. As Sherlyn tries to explain Prithvi's point of view to Mahira, the latter claims that Prithvi is playing mind games with her and will soon leave her. Agitated, Mahira leaves and later Kritika comes and sees Sherlyn in her room. The episode ends with Sherlyn clarifying Kritika's doubts and leaving her room.

